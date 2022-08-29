Menu
2013 Ford Escape

256,000 KM

$6,200

+ tax & licensing
$6,200

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,200

+ taxes & licensing

256,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9104914
  • Stock #: 1FMCU9GX4DUC05145
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX4DUC05145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1FMCU9GX4DUC05145
  • Mileage 256,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY+CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!!!


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS WITH UNLIMITED KM FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. FOR ONLY $250.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. HEATED SEATS


THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


PET-FREE. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


NO DEALER OR ANY HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


FINANCING AVAILABLE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

