$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Ford Explorer
XLT No Accident Leather Blindspot Navigation
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
161,529KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8D86DGA68973
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13057A
- Mileage 161,529 KM
Vehicle Description
Go further in the versatile Ford Explorer. This 2013 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
The Ford Explorer has a long history of providing a capable, functional, spacious SUV that does not forget about comfort. Whether you enjoy the extra space and cargo capabilities of an SUV or want to take on the road less traveled, the Explorer will fit your lifestyle. If you're tackling the pavement in the city or dirt roads around the campground, the Explorer is up for anything. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Liftgate
Trailer Sway Control
Mini spare tire
Front fog lamps
Body-colour spoiler
Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers
LED taillamps
Black wheel lip mouldings
Silver roof rack w/black end caps
Black lower bodyside cladding w/chrome accent
Satin silver grille
Automatic bi-halogen projector beam headlamps
Acoustic laminated windshield glass
2 speed rear window wiper
2nd & 3rd row privacy glass
Fixed glass liftgate w/chrome applique
Gloss black heated folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors, security approach lamps, LED signal indicators
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Reverse Sensing System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Coat hooks
Anti-theft perimeter alarm
Dual colour-keyed sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors
Cargo hooks
Front/rear embossed scuff plates
Pwr windows -inc: front 1-touch up/down
Dual-zone automatic temp control -inc: air filtration system
Bright Galvano appliques
Grab handles for outboard passenger seats
2nd & 3rd row dome & reading lamps
Meteorite black centre-stack
Compass & outside temp
Leather shift knob w/chrome insert
Driver/front passenger seatback map pockets
Floor console -inc: armrest, storage bin
(4) 12V pwr points -inc: (2) first row, (1) 2nd row, (1) rear cargo area
Overhead console -inc: dome/map lights, sunglass holder
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Safety
Hill Descent Control
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Blind spot sensor
SOS post crash alert system
LATCH (lower anchors & tethers for children) system on rear outboard seats
Dual front-seat side airbags
Driver/front passenger dual-stage airbags -inc: seat weight & position sensors
Safety Canopy system for 1st, 2nd & 3rd row
Front passenger knee airbag
1st & 2nd row outboard position height adjustable safety belts -inc: pretensioners, energy management system, Belt-Minder
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Rear DVD Entertainment
Roof mounted antenna
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery Saver
4-wheel independent suspension
Dual chrome exhaust tips
4-wheel pwr disc brakes
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
200-amp alternator
3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine
Electric pwr assist steering
3.65 axle ratio w/non-limited slip differential
58-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
HD front/rear brake calipers
Hill hold w/start assist
Intelligent 4-wheel drive w/Terrain Management System
Rear recovery hooks
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
3RD ROW
AM / FM / CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
