Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!</p> <p>BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE</p> <p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.</p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.LEATHER,KEYLES ENTRY,POWER SEATS,HEATED SEATS,POWER LOCK,NAVIGATION</p> <p>STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2013 Ford Explorer

220,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Explorer

XLT 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
12003346

2013 Ford Explorer

XLT 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 12003346
  2. 12003346
  3. 12003346
  4. 12003346
  5. 12003346
  6. 12003346
  7. 12003346
  8. 12003346
  9. 12003346
  10. 12003346
  11. 12003346
  12. 12003346
  13. 12003346
  14. 12003346
  15. 12003346
  16. 12003346
  17. 12003346
  18. 12003346
  19. 12003346
  20. 12003346
  21. 12003346
  22. 12003346
  23. 12003346
  24. 12003346
  25. 12003346
  26. 12003346
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
220,000KM
VIN 1FM5K7D94DGA09357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1FM5K7D94DGA09357
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!


BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.LEATHER,KEYLES ENTRY,POWER SEATS,HEATED SEATS,POWER LOCK,NAVIGATION


STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2016 Chevrolet Sonic 4dr Sedan LT Manual for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Chevrolet Sonic 4dr Sedan LT Manual 175,000 KM $4,820 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 All-wheel Drive 4dr GT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Mazda CX-9 All-wheel Drive 4dr GT 197,000 KM $6,400 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Accent 4dr Sedan Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Hyundai Accent 4dr Sedan Automatic 174,000 KM $3,990 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Explorer