2013 Ford Explorer

243,988 KM

Details Description

$6,800

+ tax & licensing
Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

4WD 4dr XLT

Location

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

243,988KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5824374
  • Stock #: 202502A (AS-IS)
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D84DGA38936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 202502A (AS-IS)
  • Mileage 243,988 KM

Vehicle Description

WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.Vehicle is not roadworthy and cannot be driven off premises. Towing to be arranged at buyer's expense. No warranty implied or promised.''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

