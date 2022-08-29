$12,990+ tax & licensing
416-857-0095
2013 Ford Explorer
7 PASSENGERS, 4X4 ,CERTIFIED
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,990
- Listing ID: 9053338
- VIN: 1FM5K8B87DGA56320
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 199,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 FORD EXPLORER,7 PASSENGERS, 4X4 ,CERTIFIED
4X4, FOUR WHEEL DRIVE
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION!!
Comes with the following options:
ROOF RACK, KEYLESS ENTRY-– POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING - POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL - TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Email : hdocars@hotmail.com
Vehicle Features
