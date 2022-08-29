Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Explorer

199,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Explorer

2013 Ford Explorer

7 PASSENGERS, 4X4 ,CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Explorer

7 PASSENGERS, 4X4 ,CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

199,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9053338
  • VIN: 1FM5K8B87DGA56320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 FORD EXPLORER,7 PASSENGERS, 4X4 ,CERTIFIED

4X4, FOUR WHEEL DRIVE

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION!!

Comes with the following options:

ROOF RACK, KEYLESS ENTRY-– POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING -  POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL -  TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Trailer Hitch
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From HDO Cars Inc.

2013 Ford Explorer 7...
 199,000 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Legacy A...
 141,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 127,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic

Email HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-857-XXXX

(click to show)

416-857-0095

Quick Links
Directions Inventory