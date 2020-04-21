Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Ford F-150

4WD Supercrew 145 FX4

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

4WD Supercrew 145 FX4

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

  1. 4891575
  2. 4891575
  3. 4891575
Contact Seller

$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 216,237KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4891575
  • Stock #: 200896A (AS IS)
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET0DFC81818
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

OPEN 24 HOURS 7 DAYS A WEEK ONLINE SHOPPING. NOW OFFERING CURBSIDE PICK UP, HOME DELIVERY, TOUCHLESS EXPERIENCE! WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' Vehicle sold ''as-is''. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold ''as-is'' and is not represented as being roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. it may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat

2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 75,142 KM
$32,450 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 2WD Ex...
 12,703 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Highland...
 179,503 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-6181

Send A Message