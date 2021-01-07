Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford F-150

183,359 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Auto Group

905-274-4445

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD Reg Cab 8ft Long Matching cap 145"

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD Reg Cab 8ft Long Matching cap 145"

Location

Ontario Auto Group

857 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E2

905-274-4445

  1. 6519114
  2. 6519114
  3. 6519114
  4. 6519114
  5. 6519114
  6. 6519114
  7. 6519114
  8. 6519114
  9. 6519114
  10. 6519114
  11. 6519114
  12. 6519114
  13. 6519114
  14. 6519114
  15. 6519114
  16. 6519114
  17. 6519114
  18. 6519114
  19. 6519114
  20. 6519114
  21. 6519114
  22. 6519114
  23. 6519114
  24. 6519114
  25. 6519114
  26. 6519114
  27. 6519114
  28. 6519114
  29. 6519114
  30. 6519114
  31. 6519114
  32. 6519114
Contact Seller

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

183,359KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6519114
  • Stock #: c1544
  • VIN: 1FTNF1ET2DKD62094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # c1544
  • Mileage 183,359 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax clean Bran new tires and brakes 


Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER A MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession? BankruptcyO.A.C WE ACCEPT DEBIT+VISA+ MASTERCARD FOR TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ontario Auto Group

2013 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 212,178 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Frontier...
 138,807 KM
$13,800 + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra 2500...
 219,983 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic

Email Ontario Auto Group

Ontario Auto Group

Ontario Auto Group

857 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E2

Call Dealer

905-274-XXXX

(click to show)

905-274-4445

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory