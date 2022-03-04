2013 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 7 0 9 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8605340

8605340 Stock #: 2150

2150 VIN: 1FTMF1CM3DKD38720

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 138,709 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

