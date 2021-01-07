Menu
2013 Ford Fiesta

153,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Ryder Motors Inc.

905-208-5000

TITANIUM,LEATHER, SUNROOF, CERTIFIED

TITANIUM,LEATHER, SUNROOF, CERTIFIED

Location

Ryder Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

905-208-5000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

153,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6430531
  • VIN: 3FADP4FJ8DM211055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 FORD FIESTA TITANIUM. VERY WELL MAINTAINED ,COMES WITH FULLY SAFETY CERTIFIED AND VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU. 

EQUIPPED WITH 

* LEATHER ,SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, CD PLAYER, AM FM RADIO, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AND MANY MORE ADVANCED FEATURES. 

PLEASE CALL IRFAN AT 905 208 5000 FOR MORE INFORMATION OR BOOK A APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. 

RYDER MOTORS 

9052085000.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Ryder Motors Inc.

Ryder Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

905-208-5000

