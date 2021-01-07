+ taxes & licensing
905-208-5000
1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
905-208-5000
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2013 FORD FIESTA TITANIUM. VERY WELL MAINTAINED ,COMES WITH FULLY SAFETY CERTIFIED AND VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
EQUIPPED WITH
* LEATHER ,SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, CD PLAYER, AM FM RADIO, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AND MANY MORE ADVANCED FEATURES.
PLEASE CALL IRFAN AT 905 208 5000 FOR MORE INFORMATION OR BOOK A APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
RYDER MOTORS
9052085000.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8