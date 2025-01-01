Menu
<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!  EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS.SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,LEATHER SEATS,POWER SEATS,PUSH BUTTON START,NAVIATION POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2013 Ford Flex

186,000 KM

$5,620

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Flex

Limited 4dr All-wheel Drive Automatic

12843961

2013 Ford Flex

Limited 4dr All-wheel Drive Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,620

+ taxes & licensing

Used
186,000KM
VIN 2FMHK6D89DBD02631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2FMHK6D89DBD02631
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
647-354-5500

$5,620

+ taxes & licensing>

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2013 Ford Flex