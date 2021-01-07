+ taxes & licensing
416-857-0095
1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-857-0095
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2013 FORD FOCUS SEDAN, SUPER LOW KMS, 4 EXTRA SNOW TIRES, CERTIFIED
This has super Low Kms, ONLY 81,000 KMS and is just like New inside and outside.
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION.
Comes with 4 EXTRA Snow Tires, Both Summer and Snow Tires included.
4 Cylinder, Flex Fuel Good On Gas
BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS ,ALLOY WHEELS- POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING - POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL - TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS
2 KEYS
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Email : hdocars@hotmail.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8