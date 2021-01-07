Menu
2013 Ford Focus

81,000 KM

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

SUPER LOW KMS, 4 EXTRA SNOW TIRES, CERTIFIED

SUPER LOW KMS, 4 EXTRA SNOW TIRES, CERTIFIED

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

81,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1FADP3F26DL215335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 FORD FOCUS SEDAN, SUPER LOW KMS, 4 EXTRA SNOW TIRES, CERTIFIED

 

This has super Low Kms, ONLY 81,000 KMS and is just like New inside and outside.

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION.

Comes with 4 EXTRA Snow Tires, Both Summer and Snow Tires included.

4 Cylinder, Flex Fuel Good On Gas

BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS ,ALLOY WHEELS- POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING - POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL - TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS

2 KEYS

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

