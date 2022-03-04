Menu
2013 Ford Focus

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

SE | MANUAL | LEAHTER | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH |

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

95,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8620856
  • Stock #: 2887
  • VIN: 1FADP3K22DL165362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

2013 FORD FOCUS SE HATCHBACK MANUAL

$10.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED*

*KM: 95.000* 

*NO ACCIDENTS*

* FULLY LOADED* 2.0L FWD, 5 SPEED MANUAL  TRANSMISSION,  ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER DOORS, AUTO AC, LEATHER HEATED POWERED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, ON BOARD TRIP COMPUTER, BLUETOOTH. USB/AUX INPUT RADIO WITH SONY PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...

*NO ACCIDENTS*  VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

SE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

After Hours: 647-992-1287
