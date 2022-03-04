2013 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8620856

8620856 Stock #: 2887

2887 VIN: 1FADP3K22DL165362

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages SE Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Wheel Covers Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

