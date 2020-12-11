2013 GMC Savana

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-8404
7280 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1E1
CUBE VAN SINGLE WHEEL,NOOOO NEED CVOR, Clean Carfax, 292000,000M / 467,000KM, Cargo Length: 11 feet, Cargo Height: 74 inches, Door Height: 99 inches, Door Width: 71 inches. 4.8L, auto. Cube van used for all kinds of commercial purposes such as: delivery, cleaning, mechanical and delivery. Our company customizes and builds food trucks. 68 Units available, sizes come in 12,14,14.5,16,17,17.5,18,20 and 22 feet. Length: 16 ft, Door Width: 71 inches, Cargo Height: 74 inches, Door Height: 99 inches, Wheel Base: 176 inches, GVWR: 14,500 lbs, Front Axle: 5,800 lbs, Rear axle: 11,000 lbs, Tire Size: 225/70R19.5, 4.8L, security lock, power window, barn door, and back up camera. Financing and Trades are welcome. Safety, e-tests, tax and licensing is extra. Crystal Indo Auto has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers. Customers All Over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
