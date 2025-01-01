$21,998+ taxes & licensing
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT Triple Black 69300 KMS
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour METALLIC BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,420 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2013 GMC Sierra SLT 4WD Super Cab – Triple Black – Only 69,420 km ( Please Call Sales @ 416-829 7525 )
An exceptional example of a well-cared-for 2013 GMC Sierra SLT 4WD Super Cab in stunning Triple Black. This truck is in outstanding condition with only 69,300 km and comes from a proud single Ontario owner.
✅ No accidents – Verified clean Carfax history report
✅ 5.3L V8 engine paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission
✅ 4WD with towing package – ready for work or play
✅ Fully loaded SLT trim, featuring:
Power heated leather front seats
Full center console and overhead console
20” 5-spoke alloy wheels
Bed liner and hard tonneau cover
Running boards and fog lights
Remote keyless entry
Much more!
This is a rare find with such low mileage and in such clean condition. Whether you're looking for a solid workhorse or a weekend adventure truck, this Sierra won’t disappoint.
VIN: 1GTR2WE76DZ291034
Location: Ontario
Serious inquiries only. Contact us at 416-829 7525 to arrange a viewing or for more details.
Pricing:
Sale Price + $299 for a New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate + $12.50 Omvic Fee + HST
$91 Licensing Fee (Includes New Plates)
We are your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre, with new arrivals daily including quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs.
Extended Warranties Available – Up to 3 Years for added peace of mind (Ask sales for details).
? Please call ahead to make an appointment and confirm availability.
? Visit us online at: www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca
QUALITY & TRUST – MJCANADA TRUCKS CENTRE
416-829-7525