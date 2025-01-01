2013 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
For Sale: 2013 GMC Sierra SLT 4WD Super Cab – Triple Black – Only 69,420 km ( Please Call Sales @ 416-829 7525 )

An exceptional example of a well-cared-for 2013 GMC Sierra SLT 4WD Super Cab in stunning Triple Black. This truck is in <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=357 data-end=382>outstanding condition</strong> with <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=388 data-end=406>only 69,300 km</strong> and comes from a <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=424 data-end=454>proud single Ontario owner</strong>.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=457 data-end=685>✅ <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=459 data-end=475>No accidents</strong> – Verified clean Carfax history report<br style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=514 data-end=517 />✅ <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=519 data-end=530>5.3L V8</strong> engine paired with a <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=552 data-end=586>5-speed automatic transmission</strong><br style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=586 data-end=589 />✅ <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=591 data-end=598>4WD</strong> with towing package – ready for work or play<br style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=643 data-end=646 />✅ <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=648 data-end=673>Fully loaded SLT trim</strong>, featuring:</p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem 2.75rem; data-start=686 data-end=941><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=686 data-end=726><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=688 data-end=726>Power <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=694 data-end=724>heated leather front seats</strong></p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=727 data-end=779><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=729 data-end=779>Full <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=734 data-end=752>center console</strong> and <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=757 data-end=777>overhead console</strong></p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=780 data-end=812><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=782 data-end=812><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=782 data-end=810>20” 5-spoke alloy wheels</strong></p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=813 data-end=857><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=815 data-end=857><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=815 data-end=828>Bed liner</strong> and <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=833 data-end=855>hard tonneau cover</strong></p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=858 data-end=899><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=860 data-end=899><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=860 data-end=878>Running boards</strong> and <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=883 data-end=897>fog lights</strong></p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=900 data-end=928><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=902 data-end=928><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=902 data-end=926>Remote keyless entry</strong></p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=929 data-end=941><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=931 data-end=941>Much more!</p></li></ul><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=943 data-end=1118>This is a rare find with such low mileage and in such clean condition. Whether youre looking for a solid workhorse or a weekend adventure truck, this Sierra won’t disappoint.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=1120 data-end=1172><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1120 data-end=1127>VIN</strong>: 1GTR2WE76DZ291034<br style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=1146 data-end=1149 /><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1149 data-end=1161>Location</strong>: Ontario</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=1174 data-end=1247>Serious inquiries only. Contact us at 416-829 7525 to arrange a viewing or for more details.

Pricing:

Sale Price + $299 for a New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate + $12.50 Omvic Fee + HST 

 

$91 Licensing Fee (Includes New Plates)

We are your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre, with new arrivals daily including quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs.

Extended Warranties Available – Up to 3 Years for added peace of mind (Ask sales for details).

? Please call ahead to make an appointment and confirm availability.
? Visit us online at: www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca

QUALITY & TRUST – MJCANADA TRUCKS CENTRE

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

69,420 KM

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Triple Black 69300 KMS

12765410

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Triple Black 69300 KMS

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,420KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTR2WE76DZ291034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour METALLIC BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,420 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: 2013 GMC Sierra SLT 4WD Super Cab – Triple Black – Only 69,420 km ( Please Call Sales @ 416-829 7525 )

An exceptional example of a well-cared-for 2013 GMC Sierra SLT 4WD Super Cab in stunning Triple Black. This truck is in outstanding condition with only 69,300 km and comes from a proud single Ontario owner.

✅ No accidents – Verified clean Carfax history report
✅ 5.3L V8 engine paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission
✅ 4WD with towing package – ready for work or play
✅ Fully loaded SLT trim, featuring:

  • Power heated leather front seats

  • Full center console and overhead console

  • 20” 5-spoke alloy wheels

  • Bed liner and hard tonneau cover

  • Running boards and fog lights

  • Remote keyless entry

  • Much more!

This is a rare find with such low mileage and in such clean condition. Whether you're looking for a solid workhorse or a weekend adventure truck, this Sierra won’t disappoint.

VIN: 1GTR2WE76DZ291034
Location: Ontario

 

Serious inquiries only. Contact us at 416-829 7525 to arrange a viewing or for more details.

  1.  Pricing:

    • Sale Price + $299 for a New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate + $12.50 Omvic Fee + HST

    •  

    • $91 Licensing Fee (Includes New Plates)

    We are your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre, with new arrivals daily including quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs.

    Extended Warranties Available – Up to 3 Years for added peace of mind (Ask sales for details).

    ? Please call ahead to make an appointment and confirm availability.
    ? Visit us online at: www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca

    QUALITY & TRUST – MJCANADA TRUCKS CENTRE

  2.  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
