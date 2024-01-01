Menu
<p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.</p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS</p> <p>STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2013 GMC Terrain

220,000 KM

$4,720

+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Terrain

SLE-1 All-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
220,000KM
VIN 2GKFLREK5D6110432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2GKFLREK5D6110432
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-354-5500

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2013 GMC Terrain