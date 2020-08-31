Menu
2013 GMC Terrain

111,400 KM

Details Description

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

2013 GMC Terrain

2013 GMC Terrain

FWD 4DR SLT-1

2013 GMC Terrain

FWD 4DR SLT-1

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

111,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5782428
  • Stock #: 201427A
  • VIN: 2GKALUEK9D6406437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 201427A
  • Mileage 111,400 KM

Vehicle Description

NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL! WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS A WEEK! ENJOY A FREE CARFAX REPORT BECAUSE WE HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE. COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

