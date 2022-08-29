$18,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-273-9739
2013 Honda Accord
TOURING | TOP OF THE LINE | AUTO | LOW KM
Location
Serena Motors Ltd.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
905-273-9739
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9226156
- Stock #: 2977
- VIN: 1HGCR2F92DA807643
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Description
***** SERENA MOTORS *****
2013 HONDA ACCORD TOURING AUTO *TOP OF THE LINE*
$18.995 + taxes & licensing
*CERTIFIED*
*KM: 106.000*
*NO ACCIDENTS*
*FULLY LOADED* 2.4L FWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER MEMORY POWER SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, AUTOMATIC A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, AUX/USB INPUT RADIO WITH PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT CAMERA, LANE ASIST, ECO MODE, SMART KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH START AND MORE…
*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
