2013 Honda Accord

106,000 KM

Details

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2013 Honda Accord

2013 Honda Accord

TOURING | TOP OF THE LINE | AUTO | LOW KM

2013 Honda Accord

TOURING | TOP OF THE LINE | AUTO | LOW KM

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

106,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9226156
  • Stock #: 2977
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F92DA807643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***** SERENA MOTORS *****

2013 HONDA ACCORD TOURING AUTO *TOP OF THE LINE*

 $18.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED*

*KM: 106.000* 

 *NO ACCIDENTS*

  *FULLY LOADED* 2.4L FWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER MEMORY POWER SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, AUTOMATIC A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, AUX/USB INPUT RADIO WITH PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT CAMERA, LANE ASIST, ECO MODE, SMART KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH START AND MORE…

 *NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

 COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

 SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

 NO HIDDEN FEES

  WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

