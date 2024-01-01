Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 3.0pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>CERTIFIED 2013 HONDA CIVIC</span>, 1.8L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL, 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION</p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>ONE OWNER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>ACCIDENT FREE </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>SUNROOF</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>HEATED SEATS </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>AIR CONDITIONING</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>CRUISE CONTROL</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>POWER STEERING</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>ABS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>AM/FM/CD</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>ELECTRIC MIRRORS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>POWER WINDOWS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>BACK-UP CAMERA</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>POWER LOCKS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>REAR DEFOGGER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>AIR BAG</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>CLOTH SEATS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>POWER MIRRORS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>SEAT TYPE - BUCKET</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>SIDE FRONT AIRBAGS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>TRACTION CONTROL</span></p><p class=Default> </p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>IF YOU ARE SHOPPING FOR A USED CAR! VICTORY MOTORS WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU. THIS VEHICLE IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE GREAT QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT WE HAVE READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY</span></p><p class=Default style=margin-left: 36.0pt;><strong><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;> </span></strong></p><p class=Default><strong><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY FEES </span></strong></p><p class=Default style=margin-left: 36.0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;> </span></p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>WARRANTY (OPTIONAL) YOU CAN ADD $600.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGIN. TRANSMISSION & DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 59/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED CLAIM/UNLIMTED KM.</span></p>

2013 Honda Civic

181,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Honda Civic

4dr Man EX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Civic

4dr Man EX

Location

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-452-7777

  1. 1717029347
  2. 1717029346
  3. 1717029347
  4. 1717029346
  5. 1717029346
  6. 1717029347
  7. 1717029347
  8. 1717029347
  9. 1717029347
  10. 1717029346
  11. 1717029346
  12. 1717029346
  13. 1717029346
  14. 1717029346
  15. 1717029345
  16. 1717029346
  17. 1717029346
  18. 1717029347
  19. 1717029346
  20. 1717029346
  21. 1717029346
  22. 1717029345
  23. 1717029345
  24. 1717029346
  25. 1717029346
  26. 1717029346
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
181,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2E50DH028582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED 2013 HONDA CIVIC, 1.8L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL, 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION

 

ONE OWNER

ACCIDENT FREE

SUNROOF

HEATED SEATS

AIR CONDITIONING

CRUISE CONTROL

POWER STEERING

ABS

AM/FM/CD

ELECTRIC MIRRORS

POWER WINDOWS

ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL

BACK-UP CAMERA

POWER LOCKS

REAR DEFOGGER

AIR BAG

CLOTH SEATS

POWER MIRRORS

SEAT TYPE - BUCKET

SIDE FRONT AIRBAGS

TRACTION CONTROL

 

IF YOU ARE SHOPPING FOR A USED CAR! VICTORY MOTORS WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU. THIS VEHICLE IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE GREAT QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT WE HAVE READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY

 

ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY FEES

 

WARRANTY (OPTIONAL) YOU CAN ADD $600.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGIN. TRANSMISSION & DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 59/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED CLAIM/UNLIMTED KM.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Motors

Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 K1500 LT 4WD CREW CAB 143.5
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 K1500 LT 4WD CREW CAB 143.5" 139,000 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4WD LEATHER for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4WD LEATHER 169,000 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 GRAND TOURINGAWD (GT) for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Mazda CX-3 GRAND TOURINGAWD (GT) 113,000 KM $15,990 + tax & lic

Email Victory Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Motors

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-452-XXXX

(click to show)

416-452-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Motors

416-452-7777

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Civic