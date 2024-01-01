$9,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Civic
4dr Man EX
Location
Victory Motors
1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-452-7777
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED 2013 HONDA CIVIC, 1.8L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL, 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION
ONE OWNER
ACCIDENT FREE
SUNROOF
HEATED SEATS
AIR CONDITIONING
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER STEERING
ABS
AM/FM/CD
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER WINDOWS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
BACK-UP CAMERA
POWER LOCKS
REAR DEFOGGER
AIR BAG
CLOTH SEATS
POWER MIRRORS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
SIDE FRONT AIRBAGS
TRACTION CONTROL
IF YOU ARE SHOPPING FOR A USED CAR! VICTORY MOTORS WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU. THIS VEHICLE IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE GREAT QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT WE HAVE READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY
ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY FEES
WARRANTY (OPTIONAL) YOU CAN ADD $600.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGIN. TRANSMISSION & DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 59/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED CLAIM/UNLIMTED KM.
