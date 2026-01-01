Menu
<h3 data-start=109 data-end=202>🚗 <strong data-start=116 data-end=202>2013 Honda Civic LX – Reliable, Fuel-Efficient Sedan | Only $8,450 + Tax & Licence</strong></h3><p data-start=204 data-end=392>Looking for a <strong data-start=218 data-end=241>dependable used car</strong> with excellent fuel economy and legendary reliability? This <strong data-start=302 data-end=325>2013 Honda Civic LX</strong>is a perfect choice for commuters, students, or first-time buyers.</p><p data-start=394 data-end=417><strong data-start=394 data-end=417>📌 Vehicle Details:</strong></p><ul data-start=418 data-end=604><li data-start=418 data-end=436><p data-start=420 data-end=436><strong data-start=420 data-end=429>Year:</strong> 2013</p></li><li data-start=437 data-end=471><p data-start=439 data-end=471><strong data-start=439 data-end=454>Make/Model:</strong> Honda Civic LX</p></li><li data-start=472 data-end=500><p data-start=474 data-end=500><strong data-start=474 data-end=486>Mileage:</strong> 194,140 KMs</p></li><li data-start=501 data-end=532><p data-start=503 data-end=532><strong data-start=503 data-end=520>Transmission:</strong> Automatic</p></li><li data-start=533 data-end=556><p data-start=535 data-end=556><strong data-start=535 data-end=550>Drivetrain:</strong> FWD</p></li><li data-start=557 data-end=604><p data-start=559 data-end=604><strong data-start=559 data-end=573>Condition:</strong> Well-maintained & road-ready</p></li></ul><p data-start=606 data-end=649><strong data-start=606 data-end=619>💰 Price:</strong> <strong data-start=620 data-end=649>$8,450.00 + tax & licence</strong></p><hr data-start=651 data-end=654><h3 data-start=656 data-end=694>✅ <strong data-start=662 data-end=694>Why Choose This Honda Civic?</strong></h3><ul data-start=695 data-end=911><li data-start=695 data-end=735><p data-start=697 data-end=735>Known for <strong data-start=707 data-end=735>long-lasting reliability</strong></p></li><li data-start=736 data-end=781><p data-start=738 data-end=781><strong data-start=738 data-end=767>Excellent fuel efficiency</strong> – save on gas</p></li><li data-start=782 data-end=825><p data-start=784 data-end=825>Comfortable, practical, and easy to drive</p></li><li data-start=826 data-end=863><p data-start=828 data-end=863>Low cost of ownership & maintenance</p></li><li data-start=864 data-end=911><p data-start=866 data-end=911>Ideal for <strong data-start=876 data-end=911>daily commuting or city driving</strong></p></li></ul><hr data-start=913 data-end=916><h3 data-start=918 data-end=954>🛡️ <strong data-start=926 data-end=954>Extras for Peace of Mind</strong></h3><ul data-start=955 data-end=1052><li data-start=955 data-end=988><p data-start=957 data-end=988><strong data-start=957 data-end=988>Extended Warranty Available</strong></p></li><li data-start=989 data-end=1052><p data-start=991 data-end=1052><strong data-start=991 data-end=1022>Financing Options Available</strong> – all credit types considered</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1054 data-end=1057><h3 data-start=1059 data-end=1093>🔍 <strong data-start=1066 data-end=1093>Popular Search Keywords</strong></h3><p data-start=1094 data-end=1252>Used Honda Civic, 2013 Honda Civic LX for sale, reliable used car, fuel-efficient sedan, affordable used Honda, financed used car, warranty available vehicle.</p><hr data-start=1254 data-end=1257><h3 data-start=1259 data-end=1284>📍 <strong data-start=1266 data-end=1284>Visit Us Today</strong></h3><p data-start=1285 data-end=1372><strong data-start=1285 data-end=1311>Mississauga Auto Group</strong><br data-start=1311 data-end=1314>2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11–12<br data-start=1347 data-end=1350>Mississauga, Ontario</p><p data-start=1374 data-end=1479>📞 <strong data-start=1377 data-end=1391>Call/Text:</strong> <strong data-start=1392 data-end=1408>905-808-1198</strong><br data-start=1408 data-end=1411>📩 <strong data-start=1414 data-end=1432>Message us now</strong> to schedule a test drive or request more info!</p><p data-start=1481 data-end=1535>🚘 <strong data-start=1484 data-end=1535>This Civic won’t last long—drive it home today!</strong></p><hr data-start=1130 data-end=1133>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

