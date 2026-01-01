$8,450+ taxes & licensing
2013 Honda Civic
4dr Auto LX
2013 Honda Civic
4dr Auto LX
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$8,450
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 194,140 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a dependable used car with excellent fuel economy and legendary reliability? This 2013 Honda Civic LXis a perfect choice for commuters, students, or first-time buyers.
📌 Vehicle Details:
Year: 2013
Make/Model: Honda Civic LX
Mileage: 194,140 KMs
Transmission: Automatic
Drivetrain: FWD
Condition: Well-maintained & road-ready
💰 Price: $8,450.00 + tax & licence✅ Why Choose This Honda Civic?
Known for long-lasting reliability
Excellent fuel efficiency – save on gas
Comfortable, practical, and easy to drive
Low cost of ownership & maintenance
Ideal for daily commuting or city driving
Extended Warranty Available
Financing Options Available – all credit types considered
Used Honda Civic, 2013 Honda Civic LX for sale, reliable used car, fuel-efficient sedan, affordable used Honda, financed used car, warranty available vehicle.📍 Visit Us Today
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11–12
Mississauga, Ontario
📞 Call/Text: 905-808-1198
📩 Message us now to schedule a test drive or request more info!
🚘 This Civic won’t last long—drive it home today!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
XXX-XXX-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(905) 808 1198