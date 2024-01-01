Menu
EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($500 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION. WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

2013 Hyundai Accent

219,000 KM

$4,720

2013 Hyundai Accent

5DR HB

2013 Hyundai Accent

5DR HB

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

$4,720

219,000KM
Used
VIN KMHCU5AE4DU079322

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # KMHCU5AE4DU079322
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Night Vision
Child-Safety Locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Convenience

Tow Package

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Additional Features

Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Stability Control

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4DR LS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4DR LS 247,000 KM $4,444 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto 180,000 KM $6,680 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Nissan Sentra 4DR SDN I4 2.0 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2010 Nissan Sentra 4DR SDN I4 2.0 234,000 KM $2,990 + tax & lic

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

$4,720

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2013 Hyundai Accent