Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!</p> <p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.</p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.</p> <p>STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500</p>

2013 Hyundai Elantra

224,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,720

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 11901644
  2. 11901644
  3. 11901644
  4. 11901644
  5. 11901644
  6. 11901644
  7. 11901644
  8. 11901644
  9. 11901644
  10. 11901644
  11. 11901644
  12. 11901644
  13. 11901644
  14. 11901644
  15. 11901644
  16. 11901644
  17. 11901644
  18. 11901644
  19. 11901644
  20. 11901644
  21. 11901644
  22. 11901644
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,720

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
224,000KM
VIN KMHD35LE2DU145452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # KMHD35LE2DU145452
  • Mileage 224,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.


STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2012 GMC Terrain for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 GMC Terrain 199,500 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan 199,900 KM $3,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan 203,000 KM $4,720 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,720

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra