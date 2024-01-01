Menu
WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!

BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE

EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.

WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.

SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.

NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.

EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.HEATED SEATS

STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.

DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.

GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.

COME FOR TEST DRIVE.

GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.

YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.

FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

2013 Hyundai Elantra

194,000 KM

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT 5dr Hatchback Manual GL *Ltd Avail*

11968701

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT 5dr Hatchback Manual GL *Ltd Avail*

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,000KM
VIN KMHD25LE4DU106445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # KMHD25LE4DU106445
  • Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
647-354-5500

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2013 Hyundai Elantra