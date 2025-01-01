Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

189,000 KM

Details Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS at

GT GLS at

12380541

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS at

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,000KM
VIN KMHD35LE7DU099228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 33355A
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Seating

Bench Seating

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-XXXX

905-238-9888

1-888-351-8494
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2013 Hyundai Elantra