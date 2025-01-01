$6,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GT GLS at
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
Used
189,000KM
VIN KMHD35LE7DU099228
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 33355A
- Mileage 189,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Seating
Bench Seating
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
