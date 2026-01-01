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<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!</p> <p>FREE 2 YEAR DEALER GUARANTY INCLUDED.</p> <p>24 MONTHS/20000KM WHICHEVER COMES FIRST.</p> <p>ONE TIME CLAIM OF UP TO $1200 EACH FOR ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION.</p> <p>INTERNAL PARTS ONLY. LEAKS NOT COVERED.</p> <p>SAFETY CERTIFICATE FOR $399</p> <p>ANY CAR PURCHASED WITH SAFETY COMES WITH ALL BRAND NEW BRAKES AND OIL CHANGE.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. </p> <p>LOADED WITH POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . </p> <p>THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT.</p> <p>BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE AT</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS LTD. 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. MISSISSAUGA ON L5N 1A6.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2013 Hyundai Elantra

206,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,820

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Automatic *Ltd Avail*

Watch This Vehicle
14423068

2013 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Automatic *Ltd Avail*

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,820

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
206,000KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE2DH409136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5NPDH4AE2DH409136
  • Mileage 206,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!


FREE 2 YEAR DEALER GUARANTY INCLUDED.


24 MONTHS/20000KM WHICHEVER COMES FIRST.


ONE TIME CLAIM OF UP TO $1200 EACH FOR ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION.


INTERNAL PARTS ONLY. LEAKS NOT COVERED.


SAFETY CERTIFICATE FOR $399


ANY CAR PURCHASED WITH SAFETY COMES WITH ALL BRAND NEW BRAKES AND OIL CHANGE.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. 


LOADED WITH POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . 


THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT.


BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE AT


GARDINER MOTORS LTD. 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. MISSISSAUGA ON L5N 1A6.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
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647-354-XXXX

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647-354-5500

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$4,820

+ taxes & licensing>

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2013 Hyundai Elantra