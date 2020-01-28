2013 Hyundai Elantra

Midsize, 6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Gas I4 1.8L/110
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Emergency Trunk Release
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Mirror(s)
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
-
- Exterior
-
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Convenience
-
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Keyless Start
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Sun/Moonroof
- Generic Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.