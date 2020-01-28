2013 Hyundai Elantra

Midsize, 6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Gas I4 1.8L/110

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Mirror(s) Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Convenience Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Sun/Moonroof

Generic Sun/Moonroof

