2013 Hyundai Elantra

200,000 KM

$4,998

+ tax & licensing
$4,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS Automatic/Sunroof/All Power/Bluetooth/Htd Seats

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS Automatic/Sunroof/All Power/Bluetooth/Htd Seats

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$4,998

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
  Stock #: 6128
  VIN: 5NPDH4AEXDH417665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1888-856-3052*
*0% FINANCING AVAILABLE* Automatic, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Air-conditioning, Bluetooth, Power Locks, Power Windows,
and More, Driven locally Trade in. *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED
Available *WALK IN
WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing as low as
@5.99% OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is
serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned
vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A
carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No
payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period, financing
from 5.99%, terms up to 84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly
$10,000 for 12 months OAC at $833/month. All promotional items, such as
the portable GPS are subject to product availability and are available
on advertised pricing only. We also offer our optional amazing
certification package which will provide three times of its value. It
covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration,
detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior
high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine
compartments, safety certificate cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE
AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT
CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION AND E-TESTING ARE AVAILABLE
FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS ($695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE
DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT
DEALER. TAGS 2012 2014 2015 2011 Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai Veracruz
Nissan Versa Sentra Chevrolet Sonic, Ford Focus
Fiesta Toyota Corolla Honda Fit Honda Civic Nissan Versa model see our
website.
Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more details

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Text: 289-203-9541
