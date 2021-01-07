2013 Hyundai Elantra...

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.