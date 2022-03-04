$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-868-1780
2013 Hyundai Elantra
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GLS
Location
The Humberview Group
300 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9
877-868-1780
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
145,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8529092
- Stock #: H8634P
- VIN: 5NPDH4AEXDH225241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # H8634P
- Mileage 145,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Cooksville Hyundai
300 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9