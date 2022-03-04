2013 Hyundai Elantra

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8529092

8529092 Stock #: H8634P

H8634P VIN: 5NPDH4AEXDH225241

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # H8634P

Mileage 145,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.