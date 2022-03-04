Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

145,500 KM

The Humberview Group

877-868-1780

GLS

GLS

300 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

145,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8529092
  • Stock #: H8634P
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AEXDH225241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # H8634P
  • Mileage 145,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cooksville Hyundai

300 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

