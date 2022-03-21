$13,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
Reliable Pre-Owned Cars
647-869-2555
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT
SE,LEATHER,CERTIFIED,SUNROOF,ALLOY RIMS,LOADED,
Location
Reliable Pre-Owned Cars
2765 Derry Rd. East, Unit # 101, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3
647-869-2555
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
69,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8710295
- VIN: KMHD35LE9DU032615
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Reliable Pre-Owned Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Reliable Pre-Owned Cars
2765 Derry Rd. East, Unit # 101, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3