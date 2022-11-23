$14,995+ tax & licensing
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.0T SE AWD No Accident Backup Camera Leather Panoramic Roof
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
151,172KM
Used
- Stock #: 11693A
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA9DG074315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,172 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Versatile for any activity, this Hyundai Santa Fe is a great blend of technology, comfort, and style on the road. This 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe is a smart choice. This SUV has 151,172 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 264HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Compact Spare Tire
LED Brake Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
Dark grey body-side moulding
Solar front glass
19" Euroflange alloy wheels
Chrome grille w/black surround
Front & rear skid plates
LED headlight accents
Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors -inc: side repeater lights
Chrome door handles w/pocket lighting
P235/55R19 tires
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Child safety rear door locks
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front active head restraints
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
Shift interlock system
4-wheel anti-lock brakes w/electronic brake force distribution
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Downhill brake control
Rear parking assist system
Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows
Hillstart assist control
Traction control system w/electronic stability control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Leather Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
rear window defogger
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
(3) passenger assist grips
Keyless Start
REAR SUNSHADES
Eco indicator
Leather-wrapped black shift knob
Cargo area under-floor storage
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass
Lockable cooled glove box
Deluxe metal grain door sill scuff plates
Premium cut-pile carpeting
Adjustable illumination level
40/20/40 sliding 2nd row fold-flat heated bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
Centre stack mounted ashtray w/cigarette lighter
Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/driver extension
Rear cargo screen
Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors
Trip computer -inc: L/100 km, range, trip distance, outside temp display
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down, pinch protection, illuminated switches
12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front, (1) rear of centre console, (1) cargo area
Integrated door armrests -inc: door pockets, bottle holders
Lighting -inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome, door courtesy, ignition
Supervision cluster w/TFT LCD colour screen -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock
Panoramic Roof
air
Dual Zone Climate Control
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Bluetooth
Roof mounted micro antenna
Bluetooth Capability
AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers, 172-watt amp, iPod USB/aux input, 3-month trial satellite radio subscription, 4.3" colour touchscreen
Transmission Cooler
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
MacPherson strut front suspension
Trailer tow wiring
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Active ECO system
Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
All-wheel drive w/active corner control
Driver selectable steering mode (DSSM)
2.0L DOHC CVVT I4 turbocharged engine
Trailer pkg -inc: 3500lbs towing capacity
Twin-tip exhaust pipes
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter
BACK UP CAMERA
Park Assist
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
