2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 1 7 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9431991

9431991 Stock #: 11693A

11693A VIN: 5XYZUDLA9DG074315

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11693A

Mileage 151,172 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Panoramic Sunroof Automatic Headlights Compact Spare Tire LED Brake Lights Rear Privacy Glass Intermittent rear window wiper/washer Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts 2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer Dark grey body-side moulding Solar front glass 19" Euroflange alloy wheels Chrome grille w/black surround Front & rear skid plates LED headlight accents Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors -inc: side repeater lights Chrome door handles w/pocket lighting P235/55R19 tires Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Driver Knee Airbag BACKUP CAMERA Child safety rear door locks Energy-absorbing steering column Front active head restraints 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions Front seat mounted side impact airbags Shift interlock system 4-wheel anti-lock brakes w/electronic brake force distribution Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system Downhill brake control Rear parking assist system Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows Hillstart assist control Traction control system w/electronic stability control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Interior Steering Wheel Controls rear window defogger Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats (3) passenger assist grips Keyless Start REAR SUNSHADES Eco indicator Leather-wrapped black shift knob Cargo area under-floor storage Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass Lockable cooled glove box Deluxe metal grain door sill scuff plates Premium cut-pile carpeting Adjustable illumination level 40/20/40 sliding 2nd row fold-flat heated bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests Centre stack mounted ashtray w/cigarette lighter Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/driver extension Rear cargo screen Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors Trip computer -inc: L/100 km, range, trip distance, outside temp display Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down, pinch protection, illuminated switches 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front, (1) rear of centre console, (1) cargo area Integrated door armrests -inc: door pockets, bottle holders Lighting -inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome, door courtesy, ignition Supervision cluster w/TFT LCD colour screen -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Roof mounted micro antenna Bluetooth Capability AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers, 172-watt amp, iPod USB/aux input, 3-month trial satellite radio subscription, 4.3" colour touchscreen Mechanical Transmission Cooler Pwr rack & pinion steering Front & rear stabilizer bars MacPherson strut front suspension Trailer tow wiring Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes Active ECO system Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks All-wheel drive w/active corner control Driver selectable steering mode (DSSM) 2.0L DOHC CVVT I4 turbocharged engine Trailer pkg -inc: 3500lbs towing capacity Twin-tip exhaust pipes 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Park Assist Driver's Power Seat AM / FM / CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.