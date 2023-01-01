2013 Hyundai Sonata

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10210551

10210551 Stock #: 1255

1255 VIN: 5NPEB4AC2DH759127

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

