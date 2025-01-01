Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><strong>READY TO CERTIFY 2013 HYUNDAI SONATA HYBRID </strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>ONE YEAR WARRANTY FOR FREE</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>THE PRICE EXCLUDES SAFETY, ADMIN & TAXES</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>ONE OWNER</p><p class=MsoNormal>FREE ACCIDENT</p><p class=MsoNormal>ALLOY WHEELS</p><p class=MsoNormal>HEATED SEATS</p><p class=MsoNormal>KEYLESS ENTRY</p><p class=MsoNormal>POWER WINDOWS</p><p class=MsoNormal>POWER LOCKS</p><p class=MsoNormal>AIR CONDITIONING</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU!<br />THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAXES & LICENSING.<br />FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES.<br />OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOURE INTERESTED.<br />PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE<br /> WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA<br /> +1 437 962 7777<br />UNIT 38, 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8</strong></p>

2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

235,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

4dr Sdn

Watch This Vehicle
12848462

2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

4dr Sdn

Location

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

437-962-7777

  1. 1754935488
  2. 1754935488
  3. 1754935488
  4. 1754935488
  5. 1754935488
  6. 1754935488
  7. 1754935488
  8. 1754935488
  9. 1754935488
  10. 1754935488
  11. 1754935488
  12. 1754935488
  13. 1754935488
  14. 1754935488
  15. 1754935488
  16. 1754935488
  17. 1754935488
  18. 1754935488
  19. 1754935488
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
235,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHEC4A46DA077036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Description

READY TO CERTIFY 2013 HYUNDAI SONATA HYBRID

ONE YEAR WARRANTY FOR FREE

THE PRICE EXCLUDES SAFETY, ADMIN & TAXES

ONE OWNER

FREE ACCIDENT

ALLOY WHEELS

HEATED SEATS

KEYLESS ENTRY

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

AIR CONDITIONING

VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU!
THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAXES & LICENSING.
FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES.
OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOU'RE INTERESTED.
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE
 WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA
 +1 437 962 7777
UNIT 38, 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Motors

Used 2011 RAM 1500 4WD QUAD CAB 140.5
2011 RAM 1500 4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST 164,000 KM SOLD
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT 175,757 KM SOLD
Used 2014 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX 153,754 KM SOLD

Email Victory Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Motors

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

437-962-XXXX

(click to show)

437-962-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Motors

437-962-7777

2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid