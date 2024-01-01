$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Tucson
Limited AWD at
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chai Bronze Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 256,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Price online reflects a $1000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ.
The 2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD is a compact SUV that combines practicality, stylish design, and a range of upscale features. Here's a detailed overview:
Performance:
Engine:
2.4L Inline-4 Engine producing 182 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque.
Drivetrain:
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for enhanced traction and stability in various driving conditions.
Transmission:
6-speed Automatic Transmission with Shiftronic manual shift mode for driver control.
Fuel Efficiency:
Rated at 10.1 L/100 km city and 7.5 L/100 km highway, providing competitive fuel economy in its class.
Exterior:
Design:
Sporty and modern design with Hyundai's Fluidic Sculpture styling.
Lighting:
Automatic Xenon HID Headlights and LED daytime running lights for enhanced visibility.
Fog lights integrated into the front bumper.
Wheels:
18-inch Alloy Wheels for a stylish appearance and solid road performance.
Roof Rails:
Standard, allowing for additional cargo-carrying options.
Panoramic Sunroof:
Provides a premium feel and lets in natural light.
Interior:
Seating:
Premium upholstery for a comfortable and upscale cabin experience.
Heated Front Seats to keep occupants warm in colder weather.
Driver's Seat:
8-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support.
Rear Seats:
60/40 split-folding rear seats, allowing for versatile cargo and passenger configurations.
Cargo Space:
Up to 55.8 cubic feet of space with the rear seats folded.
Technology:
Infotainment System:
7-inch touchscreen display with navigation (available in the Limited trim).
Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming.
Audio System:
Premium 360-watt 7-speaker sound system with a subwoofer.
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control:
Ensures a comfortable cabin temperature for both driver and passengers.
Safety Features:
Active Safety:
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Traction Control System (TCS).
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist.
Passive Safety:
Advanced airbag system with front, side-impact, and side-curtain airbags.
Rearview Camera:
Standard on the Limited trim for easier parking and reversing.
Utility:
Power Features:
Power Tailgate for convenient access to the cargo area.
Power-adjustable and heated side mirrors.
Keyless Entry and Push-Button Start:
Standard on the Limited trim for added convenience.
The 2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD stands out for its combination of stylish design, upscale features, and solid performance. It's a great choice for drivers seeking a reliable and versatile compact SUV with a premium touch.
The 2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD stands out for its combination of stylish design, upscale features, and solid performance. It's a great choice for drivers seeking a reliable and versatile compact SUV with a premium touch.
