$11,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Infiniti EX37
Luxury SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | AWD
2013 Infiniti EX37
Luxury SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | AWD
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # APR9246A
- Mileage 189,735 KM
Vehicle Description
Luxury is now affordable with this 2013 Infiniti EX37 Luxury AWD that just arrived at our location.
Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.7L V6 engine paired with a seven (7) speed automatic transmission layered with Infinitis All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).
Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, backup camera, power front seats, heated front seats, dual automatic climate control, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, CD player, push-button start and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2013 Infiniti EX37 Luxury AWDwill bring!
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Humberview Group
Email The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Mississauga
Call Dealer
877-879-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
877-879-0091