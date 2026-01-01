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<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!</p> <p>FREE 2 YEAR DEALER GUARANTY INCLUDED.</p> <p>24 MONTHS/20000KM WHICHEVER COMES FIRST.</p> <p>ONE TIME CLAIM OF UP TO $1200 EACH FOR ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION.</p> <p>INTERNAL PARTS ONLY. LEAKS NOT COVERED.</p> <p>SAFETY CERTIFICATE FOR $399</p> <p>ANY CAR PURCHASED WITH SAFETY COMES WITH ALL BRAND NEW BRAKES AND OIL CHANGE.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. </p> <p>LOADED WITH POWER WINDOWS.BACKUP CAMERA. SUNROOF,POWER SEATS,HEATED SEATS,LEATHER SEATS,NAVIGATION,POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT.</p> <p>BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE AT</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS LTD. 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. MISSISSAUGA ON L5N 1A6.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p> <p> </p>

2013 Infiniti JX35

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Infiniti JX35

Base 4dr All-wheel Drive Sport Utility CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14423072

2013 Infiniti JX35

Base 4dr All-wheel Drive Sport Utility CVT

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
175,000KM
VIN 5N1AL0MM1DC330822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5N1AL0MM1DC330822
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!


FREE 2 YEAR DEALER GUARANTY INCLUDED.


24 MONTHS/20000KM WHICHEVER COMES FIRST.


ONE TIME CLAIM OF UP TO $1200 EACH FOR ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION.


INTERNAL PARTS ONLY. LEAKS NOT COVERED.


SAFETY CERTIFICATE FOR $399


ANY CAR PURCHASED WITH SAFETY COMES WITH ALL BRAND NEW BRAKES AND OIL CHANGE.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. 


LOADED WITH POWER WINDOWS.BACKUP CAMERA. SUNROOF,POWER SEATS,HEATED SEATS,LEATHER SEATS,NAVIGATION,POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT.


BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE AT


GARDINER MOTORS LTD. 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. MISSISSAUGA ON L5N 1A6.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.


 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
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647-354-5500

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$5,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2013 Infiniti JX35