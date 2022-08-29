2013 Jaguar XJ

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9036493

9036493 Stock #: T223539A

T223539A VIN: SAJXJ1CD6D8V56550

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 163,368 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Keyless Start Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Power Driver Seat Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player HD Radio Windows Sunroof Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Remote Entry Power Outlet Powertrain Supercharged V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Exterior Aluminum Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Dual Air Controls GPS System Hill Ascent Control Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Automatic head lights A/T Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags HID Xenon Headlights Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof

