2013 Jaguar XJ

163,368 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Location

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9036493
  • Stock #: T223539A
  • VIN: SAJXJ1CD6D8V56550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

3.0L SUPERCHARGED, AWD, AUTO W/PADDLE SHIFT, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER, 19"" ALLOY WHEELS, 2/SETS OF TIRES, KEYLESS GO /PUSH BUTTON START, FULL POWER GROUP, D/POWER SEATS W/MEM, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, AIR COOLED / HEATED SEATS, AM/FM CD, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, SPOILER, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED, ACCIDENT FREE, DON'T MISS OUT !!! And remember....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Air Suspension
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
HD Radio
Sunroof
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Supercharged
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Automatic head lights
A/T
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof

