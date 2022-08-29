$22,995+ tax & licensing
905-828-1600
2013 Jaguar XJ
Location
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995
- Listing ID: 9036493
- Stock #: T223539A
- VIN: SAJXJ1CD6D8V56550
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,368 KM
Vehicle Description
3.0L SUPERCHARGED, AWD, AUTO W/PADDLE SHIFT, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER, 19"" ALLOY WHEELS, 2/SETS OF TIRES, KEYLESS GO /PUSH BUTTON START, FULL POWER GROUP, D/POWER SEATS W/MEM, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, AIR COOLED / HEATED SEATS, AM/FM CD, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, SPOILER, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED, ACCIDENT FREE, DON'T MISS OUT !!! And remember....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!
Vehicle Features
