2013 Jeep Compass

Location

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*905-290-1319*  TEXT 289-203-9541
HTTPS://GOO.GL/H3ROAU - NORTH EDITION - 4WD - Automatic, Heated Seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Air
conditioning Power Lock & Power Windows, **CARFAX,
VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED*
$0 down financing available. OAC price/payment plus applicable
taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the
market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a
registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided
with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6 months interest accrues
during, terms up to 84 months are OAC.
All promotional items, such as the portable GPS are subject to product
availability and are available on advertised pricing only. We
also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will
provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic
engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate
transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior
high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene
cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odour removal treatment),  Engine
degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty
and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we
can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS
PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT
CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE
FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE
DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT
TAGS: 2016 2015 2012 2014 Jeep Liberty Patriot Sport Trialhawk Nissan Juke
Nissan
Qashqai Honda HRV
HR-V Toyota Rav4 Rav 4 Subaru Forester Crosstrek 2.5L Sportline Highline
Jetta VW Golf Honda Civic Toyota Corolla Toyota Camry Honda Civic Honda
Accord Mazda3. Special
sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved
credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

