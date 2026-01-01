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<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!<br />EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE <br />WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.<br />SAFETY CERTIFICATE FOR $399<br />ANY CAR PURCHASED WITH SAFETY COMES WITH ALL BRAND NEW BRAKES AND OIL CHANGE.<br />NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.<br />EXCELLENT CONDITION. <br />LOADED WITH POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. BACKUP CAMERA,SUNROOF,POWER SEATS,NAVIGATION,LEATHER SEATS,CRUISE CONTROL . <br />THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.<br />DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.<br />GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.<br />COME FOR TEST DRIVE.<br />GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.<br />YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.<br />FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.<br /><br /></p>

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

224,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo 4dr 4x2 Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
14353485

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo 4dr 4x2 Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
224,000KM
VIN 1c4rjfag7dc627981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1c4rjfag7dc627981
  • Mileage 224,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!
EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE 
WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.
SAFETY CERTIFICATE FOR $399
ANY CAR PURCHASED WITH SAFETY COMES WITH ALL BRAND NEW BRAKES AND OIL CHANGE.
NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.
EXCELLENT CONDITION. 
LOADED WITH POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. BACKUP CAMERA,SUNROOF,POWER SEATS,NAVIGATION,LEATHER SEATS,CRUISE CONTROL . 
THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.
DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.
GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.
COME FOR TEST DRIVE.
GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.
YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.
FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
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647-354-5500

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$4,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee