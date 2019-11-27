Menu
2013 Kia Optima

LX+

2013 Kia Optima

LX+

Location

Redline Auto Sales

1721 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L5

905-282-9299

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4374999
  • Stock #: 19N5945
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection

