2013 Kia Optima

154,000 KM

$8,850

+ tax & licensing
$8,850

+ taxes & licensing

Ryder Motors Inc.

905-208-5000

SX,NAVIGATION,REARVIEW CAM,LEATHER,PANORAMIC ROOF,

SX,NAVIGATION,REARVIEW CAM,LEATHER,PANORAMIC ROOF,

Location

Ryder Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

905-208-5000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,850

+ taxes & licensing

154,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6811481
  • VIN: KNAGR4A6XD5325288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 KIA OPTIMA SX, IN EXCELLENT CONDITION 

NO ACCIDENT, THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED AND VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT AT NO EXTRA CHARGE. 

EQUIPPED WITH, NAVIGATION, REARVIEW CAMERA, LEATHER, PANORAMIC ROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, PUSH START, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, CD PLAYER,RADIO, AND MANY MORE ADVANCED OPTIONS. 

FINANCING AVAILABLE 

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE 

SHOWING AND TEST DRIVE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FOR APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL IRFAN AT 9052085000 .THANKS 

 

RYDER MOTORS 

PH 905 208 5000

RYDERMOTORS@GMAIL.COM 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Panoramic Roof
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Ryder Motors Inc.

Ryder Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

905-208-XXXX

905-208-5000

