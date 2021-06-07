Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Kia Optima

153,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,250

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,250

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Optima

2013 Kia Optima

,NO ACCIDENT, REAR CAMERA, LOADED, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Optima

,NO ACCIDENT, REAR CAMERA, LOADED, CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,250

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7328891
  • VIN: KNAGM4A7XD5424863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 KIA OPTIMA, NO ACCIDENT, REAR CAMERA, LOADED, CERTIFIED

COMES CERTTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Backup Camera, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper,

Fog Lights

Power Seats

Heated Seats

USB

2 Keys.

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From HDO Cars Inc.

2012 GMC Terrain ,ON...
 171,000 KM
$7,750 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 115,000 KM
$8,650 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Escape NO ...
 122,000 KM
$7,450 + tax & lic

Email HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-857-XXXX

(click to show)

416-857-0095

Quick Links
Directions Inventory