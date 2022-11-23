Menu
2013 Kia Sportage

154,000 KM

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

AWD 4dr I4 Auto EX

AWD 4dr I4 Auto EX

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

154,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9432264
  • VIN: KNDPCCA25D7403718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 KIA SPORTAGE EX AWD WITH ONLY 154K!!! 2.4L V4! FULLY LOADED!!  BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, ALL FOUR LIKE-NEW WINTERS ALL AROUND!  BLUETOOTH, CRUISE-CONTROL,  AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, RADIO, A/C,  BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! ONTARIO VEHICLE WITH NO ACCIDENTS (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX)! HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 416-505-3554

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

 

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE VEHICLE CARFAX!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

