$10,950+ tax & licensing
2013 Land Rover LR4
HSE LUXURY
2013 Land Rover LR4
HSE LUXURY
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Sold As Is
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2013 Land Rover LR4 HSE Luxury – 7-Seater SUV with Navigation
FRESH TRADE IN, AS-IS SPECIAL SAVINGS !!
Location: Mississauga Auto Group
Address: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario
Contact: 905.808.1198
Website: www.mississaugaautogroup.com
Vehicle Details:
- Make & Model: 2013 Land Rover LR4 HSE Luxury
- Seating Capacity: 7 Leather Seats
- Features: Navigation, Premium Interior
- Mileage: 181,000 kms
- Condition: Great Condition, Sold AS-IS
- CAN BE SOLD CERTIFIED FOR $15950+TAX
Price: $10,950 + tax & licensing fees
Additional Options:
- Financing: Flexible financing plans available
- Warranty: Warranty options to suit your needs
This 2013 Land Rover LR4 HSE Luxury is the perfect SUV for families or adventurers seeking comfort, performance, and premium features. With its spacious 7-seater leather interior and advanced navigation system, you’ll enjoy every drive.
Visit us today or call for more details. Don’t miss this great deal!
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario
📞 905.808.1198
🌐 Website: www.mississaugaautogroup.com
VEHICLE HISTORY / CARFAX REPORT : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=W9GxPBO6vZZsdBRrHTNC3J6H91jZjQ4K
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
XXX-XXX-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(905) 808 1198