<p><strong>For Sale: 2013 Land Rover LR4 HSE Luxury – 7-Seater SUV with Navigation</strong></p><p><strong>FRESH TRADE IN, AS-IS SPECIAL SAVINGS !!</strong></p><p><strong>Location:</strong> Mississauga Auto Group<br /><strong>Address:</strong> 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario<br /><strong>Contact:</strong> 905.808.1198<br /><strong>Website:</strong> <a href=http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com target=_new rel=noopener>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a></p><p><strong>Vehicle Details:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Make & Model:</strong> 2013 Land Rover LR4 HSE Luxury</li><li><strong>Seating Capacity:</strong> 7 Leather Seats</li><li><strong>Features:</strong> Navigation, Premium Interior</li><li><strong>Mileage:</strong> 181,000 kms</li><li><strong>Condition:</strong> Great Condition, Sold AS-IS</li><li>CAN BE SOLD CERTIFIED FOR $15950+TAX</li></ul><p><strong>Price:</strong> $10,950 + tax & licensing fees</p><p><strong>Additional Options:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Financing:</strong> Flexible financing plans available</li><li><strong>Warranty:</strong> Warranty options to suit your needs</li></ul><p>This 2013 Land Rover LR4 HSE Luxury is the perfect SUV for families or adventurers seeking comfort, performance, and premium features. With its spacious 7-seater leather interior and advanced navigation system, you’ll enjoy every drive.</p><p>Visit us today or call for more details. Don’t miss this great deal!</p><p><strong>Mississauga Auto Group</strong><br /><strong>2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario</strong><br />📞 <strong>905.808.1198</strong><br />🌐 <strong>Website:</strong> <a href=http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com target=_new rel=noopener>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a></p><p> </p><p>VEHICLE HISTORY / CARFAX REPORT : <a class=in-cell-link style=font-family: Arial; font-size: 10pt; text-align: center; href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=W9GxPBO6vZZsdBRrHTNC3J6H91jZjQ4K target=_blank rel=noopener>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=W9GxPBO6vZZsdBRrHTNC3J6H91jZjQ4K</a></p>

2013 Land Rover LR4

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
2013 Land Rover LR4

HSE LUXURY

12085495

2013 Land Rover LR4

HSE LUXURY

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
As Is Condition
VIN SALAK2D47DA671391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

(905) 808 1198

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2013 Land Rover LR4