$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2013 Lincoln MKZ
2013 Lincoln MKZ
Navigation Panoramic Roof Ambient Light THX Cooled Seats
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
110,155KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10417992
- Stock #: 12877A
- VIN: 3LN6L2JK5DR821898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12877A
- Mileage 110,155 KM
Vehicle Description
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Open yourself up to the luxurious Lincoln MKZ sedan. Take in the elegant simplicity of its stunning exterior, accentuated by distinctive curves and punctuated by dramatic accents. Experience the premium amenities of its impeccably crafted interior. The Lincoln MKZ is a car as interesting as you are. This sedan has 110,155 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our MKZ's trim level is V6. For this year, our V6 offers the fastest performance of the year. This vehicle includes packed features like Body-colored rocker molding, split grille with chrome surround, adaptive LED auto on/off headlamps with LED signature lighting and solar tinted glass. Furthermore, active noise control, wood & leather tilt/telescopic steering wheel and rear view camera are also installed and improved in our V6. This car is loaded! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Tail lights
Solar tinted glass
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Window Defroster
Remote Start System
Front door storage pockets
Grocery bag hooks in trunk
Keyless Start
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Overhead console w/sunglass holder
Perimeter anti-theft alarm
Delayed accessory pwr shut-off
Illuminated scuff plates
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Battery Saver
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Chrome Exhaust Tips
Electronic pwr assisted steering (EPAS)
Easy Fuel capless refueling
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Rear door child safety locks
Lane Departure Warning
Front side impact airbags
Hill start assist
Blind spot sensor
Electronic Parking Brake
Tire pressure monitor system (TPMS)
Glow-in-the-dark emergency trunk release
1st & 2nd row side curtain airbags
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Active Noise Control
Park Assist
LASER CRUISE
Premium audio system
SOS post crash alert
Seat back map pockets
AM / FM / CD Player
Vented/Cooled Seats
Continuously controlled damping (CCD) variable adaptive suspension
Body-coloured rocker moulding
Split grille w/chrome surround
Adaptive LED auto on/off headlamps w/LED signature lighting
Body-coloured door handles w/chrome inserts
Spring-assisted 60/40 split rear bench seat -inc: 2-way adjustable head restraints, centre armrest, pass thru
Centre console -inc: fixed armrest, (2) cup holders, powerpoint
10.1" LCD instrument cluster -inc: message centre, compass, tachometer, trip computer, speedometer, turn signal outage, low oil pressure, door/decklid/hood ajar
MyLincoln Touch w/8" LCD touchscreen
Outside air temp display
Pwr windows -inc: one-touch up/down, global open with key or fob
Dual zone electronic automatic temp control (DEATC) w/pollen filter -inc: rear-seat A/C ducts
Glove box -inc: lockable door, valet key
Sun visors w/illuminated mirrors
Front/rear dome lamps w/map lights
Driver/front passenger knee airbag
Multi-color ambient lighting
3.7L Ti-VCT V6 engine
Pwr heated mirrors -inc: electrochromic driver side, memory, puddle lamps, integrated spotters, turn signals
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5