Menu
Account
Sign In
(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣<div><br></div><div>*235,000KM*</div><div><br></div><div>*ONTARIO CAR*</div><div><br></div><div>CLEAN CARFAX: </div><div><br></div><div>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=uv09+kVoBZ/FdAiodWUu+/6yWvye/gyV </div><div><br></div><div>$7,999+HST/LICENSING</div><div><br></div><div>✅️ 6 Month Extended Warranty</div><div>✅️ New Front & Rear Brakes</div><div>✅️ New Front & Rear Tires</div><div>✅️ New Cabin Filter</div><div>✅️ New Engine Air Filter</div><div>✅️ Professional Detailing</div><div>✅️ Rust Proof</div><div>Included in Certification for $999</div><div><br></div><div>2013 Mazda CX-5</div><div><br></div><div>Vehicle Options:</div><div>•Sunroof</div><div>•Keyless Entry</div><div>•Alloy Wheels</div><div>•Backup Camera</div><div>•Bluetooth</div><div>•Heated Seats</div><div>•Air Conditioning</div><div>•Power Windows</div><div>•Power Locks</div><div><br></div><div>Vehicle runs and drives. As per OMVIC advertising guidelines: When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $999.”</div><div><br></div><div>(647)685-3345</div><div>John Taraboulsi</div><div>1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5</div><div>Mississauga, ON</div><div>Komfort Motors  </div><div>www.komfortmotors.com</div>

2013 Mazda CX-5

235,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mazda CX-5

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda CX-5

GT

Location

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

  1. 1720718716
  2. 1720718716
  3. 1720718716
  4. 1720718716
  5. 1720718716
  6. 1720718716
  7. 1720718716
  8. 1720718716
  9. 1720718716
  10. 1720718716
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
235,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE4DE7D0117966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Description

(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣
*235,000KM*
*ONTARIO CAR*
CLEAN CARFAX: 
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=uv09+kVoBZ/FdAiodWUu+/6yWvye/gyV 
$7,999+HST/LICENSING
✅️ 6 Month Extended Warranty✅️ New Front & Rear Brakes✅️ New Front & Rear Tires✅️ New Cabin Filter✅️ New Engine Air Filter✅️ Professional Detailing✅️ Rust ProofIncluded in Certification for $999
2013 Mazda CX-5
Vehicle Options:•Sunroof•Keyless Entry•Alloy Wheels•Backup Camera•Bluetooth•Heated Seats•Air Conditioning•Power Windows•Power Locks
Vehicle runs and drives. As per OMVIC advertising guidelines: When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $999.”
(647)685-3345John Taraboulsi1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5Mississauga, ONKomfort Motors  www.komfortmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Komfort Motors

Used 2011 Mazda CX-9 GT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Mazda CX-9 GT 198,000 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Camry HYBRID SE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Toyota Camry HYBRID SE 191,000 KM SOLD
Used 2007 Honda Civic LX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2007 Honda Civic LX 319,000 KM SOLD

Email Komfort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

Call Dealer

647-685-XXXX

(click to show)

647-685-3345

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda CX-5