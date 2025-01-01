Menu
2013 Mazda CX-5

168,102 KM

Details Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GS

12108983

AWD 4dr Auto GS

AWD 4dr Auto GS

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,102KM
VIN JM3KE4CE8D0163064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6342
  • Mileage 168,102 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888

1-888-351-8494
2013 Mazda CX-5