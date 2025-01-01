Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Mazda CX-5

212,712 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GS

Watch This Vehicle
12153504

2013 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GS

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
212,712KM
VIN JM3KE4CE8D0127245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,712 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda

Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD at LOW KMS|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|REARVIEW CAMER for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD at LOW KMS|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|REARVIEW CAMER 93,648 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD |ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY/DILAWRI CERTIFI for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD |ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY/DILAWRI CERTIFI 101,325 KM $29,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS at BLUETOOTH|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|KEYLESS ENTRY for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS at BLUETOOTH|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|KEYLESS ENTRY 145,000 KM $9,888 + tax & lic

Email 401 Dixie Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-238-XXXX

(click to show)

905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda CX-5