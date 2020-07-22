Menu
2013 Mazda CX-5

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
GS-SKY | AUTO | AWD | SUNROOF | NO ACCIDENTS

GS-SKY | AUTO | AWD | SUNROOF | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5678826
  • Stock #: 2338
  • VIN: JM3KE4CEXD0111788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

*****SERENA MOTORS*****

2013 MAZDA CX-5 GS SKYACTIV AWD

$10.995+ taxes & licensing

*175K

*CERTIFIED*

*NO ACCIDENTS*

*LOADED* 2.5L AWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, SUNROOF, POWER HEATED SEATS, AC, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT MONITORS,  KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH START AND MORE...

 

*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

 

 

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER  CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

 

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.  

 

NO HIDDEN FEES.

 

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

