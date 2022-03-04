2013 Mazda CX-5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $14,950 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8582537

8582537 VIN: JM3KE2BE4D0114501

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.