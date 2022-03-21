$14,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,950
+ taxes & licensing
Reliable Pre-Owned Cars
647-869-2555
2013 Mazda CX-5
2013 Mazda CX-5
AWD,GT,LEATHER,BACK-CAM,CERTIFIED,FULL OPTIONS
Location
Reliable Pre-Owned Cars
2765 Derry Rd. East, Unit # 101, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3
647-869-2555
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$14,950
+ taxes & licensing
168,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8721659
- VIN: JM3KE4DE0D0162618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Reliable Pre-Owned Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Reliable Pre-Owned Cars
2765 Derry Rd. East, Unit # 101, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3