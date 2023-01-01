$12,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-238-9888
2013 Mazda CX-5
GX DILAWRI CERTIFIED|1OWNER|LOW KILOMETRES
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9444387
- Stock #: 31513A
- VIN: JM3KE2BE9D0105387
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Zeal Red Mica
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,768 KM
Vehicle Description
$0 DOWN O.A.C, keyless entry and start, brake assist, cruise control, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, bluetooth connection, power outlet, power windows and door locks, steering wheel-audio controls and much much more... Price listed online reflects an applied finance credit. Cash price may differ. _________________________________________________________________________________________ Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as... 105 point safety and quality inspection. Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians. 3 days or 300km exchange policy ** Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km** Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms _________________________________________________________________________________________ 401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga,Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa, , and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees. _________________________________________________________________________________________ Dilawri Group of companies is Canadas largest automotive group representing 30 automotive brands in the automotive industry; throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia; since 1985. As a part of the Dilawri Group of Companies, we believe that every guest is unique and individual. We ensure your needs are always met, above and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.